Russian Defence Minister arrives in North Korea

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and held talks with the military on Wednesday.

Source: website of the Russian Defence Ministry; Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Details: Shoigu reportedly spoke with the DPRK's Defence Minister, General Kang Sun-nam.

Advertisement:

The official purpose of the visit is Shoigu's participation in events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

It is not known what the ministers discussed. In recent months, the US government has repeatedly accused North Korea of supplying missiles to the Russian military.

Quote from Shoigu: "I am glad to meet you and get to know you. I gratefully accepted your invitation to visit Pyongyang, the capital of a friendly state... The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner of Russia...

I am convinced that today's talks will contribute to strengthening cooperation between our defence ministries."

Background:

In September 2022, the New York Times reported, citing a declassified US intelligence report, that Russia was buying millions of artillery shells from the DPRK. At the time, analysts interviewed by the NYT said that this was evidence of the depletion of its own stockpiles.

In December 2022, US National Security Council representative John Kirby said that Wagner Group was buying ammunition from North Korea. At that time, the mercenaries were actively fighting near Bakhmut.

In March 2023, Kirby also said that Russia was seeking to obtain even more ammunition from North Korea, possibly offering food in return.

Bloomberg reported that North Korea has large stockpiles of 152mm shells used by the Russian army.

It is possible that the DPRK is supporting the war in Ukraine not only by supplying shells. In February, the South Korean outlet Daily NK wrote that the North Korean authorities had ordered some companies to send some of their employees to the occupied territories. They were tasked with participating in reconstruction work.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!