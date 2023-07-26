Today's second air-raid warning in Ukraine lasted for 2 hours

Air-raid warnings have been issued in Kyiv and most regions of Ukraine because of Russian cruise missiles flying from the north.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "It is possible that sea- and land-based cruise missiles will be launched from the Black Sea, and ballistic missiles will be launched from the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories."

Details: The Air Force later reported that missiles approaching from the north were detected.

This is the second large-scale air-raid warning during 26 July.

The air-raid warning means there is a danger of strikes, and citizens are advised to go to shelters or follow the "two walls" rule.

Updated: An all-clear was issued across all of Ukraine at 20:20.

