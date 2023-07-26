All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Solidarity corridor: Slovakia pledges to help Ukraine with grain exports

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 20:22
Solidarity corridor: Slovakia pledges to help Ukraine with grain exports

Slovakia has offered to help Ukraine with grain exports, creating the so-called solidarity corridor.

Source: Jozef Bíreš, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic, in an interview with TASR, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Slovakia seeks to help Ukraine as much as possible in the field of infrastructure, so that the conditions of transportation are as simple as possible and the grain gets to where it is most needed."

Advertisement:

Details: Bíreš proposed to create corridors of solidarity using roads, railways and waterways to move grain from Ukraine to world markets.

It is noted that this summer Slovakia expects the largest grain harvest in the last five years, and production will be 12% higher than the average for the same period.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: