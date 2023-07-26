Solidarity corridor: Slovakia pledges to help Ukraine with grain exports

Slovakia has offered to help Ukraine with grain exports, creating the so-called solidarity corridor.

Source: Jozef Bíreš, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic, in an interview with TASR, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Slovakia seeks to help Ukraine as much as possible in the field of infrastructure, so that the conditions of transportation are as simple as possible and the grain gets to where it is most needed."

Details: Bíreš proposed to create corridors of solidarity using roads, railways and waterways to move grain from Ukraine to world markets.

It is noted that this summer Slovakia expects the largest grain harvest in the last five years, and production will be 12% higher than the average for the same period.

Background:

Earlier, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said that Poland is ready to impose a unilateral ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine if the EU decides not to extend the existing measures.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatened not to open the border for entry of Ukrainian grain products after 15 September, if the European Commission's moratorium on imports of Ukrainian grain expires. Five Central European EU members – Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland – have submitted a proposal to the European Union to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grain after 15 September.

