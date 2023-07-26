All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanks the air defence soldiers: they repelled a daring Russian attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 July 2023, 22:28
Zelenskyy thanks the air defence soldiers: they repelled a daring Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the soldiers of the air defence system for the downed missiles launched by the aggressor country on 26 July.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today is a day that should end with a special gratitude to all our air defence warriors for every Russian missile shot down."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said the data is still being clarified, "but it is very important that the audacity of this attack was destroyed. The air defence units did a great job!" he stressed.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there were several hits and falls of missile pieces.

"I am grateful to each and every person who protects the Ukrainian sky. And we work every day to ensure that our warriors have more and more opportunities to defend Ukraine, our cities and our people. Today is no exception," the president stressed.

Background: In the afternoon of July 26, air defence forces destroyed 36 cruise missiles fired from the territory of the Russian Federation in the skies over Ukraine. In particular, three Kalibr cruise missiles and 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our pat

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: