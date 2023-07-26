All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks the air defence soldiers: they repelled a daring Russian attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 July 2023, 22:28
Zelenskyy thanks the air defence soldiers: they repelled a daring Russian attack
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the soldiers of the air defence system for the downed missiles launched by the aggressor country on 26 July.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today is a day that should end with a special gratitude to all our air defence warriors for every Russian missile shot down."

Details: Zelenskyy said the data is still being clarified, "but it is very important that the audacity of this attack was destroyed. The air defence units did a great job!" he stressed.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there were several hits and falls of missile pieces.

"I am grateful to each and every person who protects the Ukrainian sky. And we work every day to ensure that our warriors have more and more opportunities to defend Ukraine, our cities and our people. Today is no exception," the president stressed.

Background: In the afternoon of July 26, air defence forces destroyed 36 cruise missiles fired from the territory of the Russian Federation in the skies over Ukraine. In particular, three Kalibr cruise missiles and 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down.

