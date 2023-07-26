All Sections
Zelenskyy advises Russians leave Crimea while Kerch Bridge is somehow still functioning

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 July 2023, 22:56
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has advised Russian occupiers in Crimea to consider returning to Russia while the bridge built by the invaders across the Kerch Strait [Crimean (Kerch) Bridge] is still functioning.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have held several important meetings regarding the preparation of international events in August, in particular the Crimean Platform. We are also preparing a list of liberation steps for Crimea. They are comprehensive: security, economic, and social [steps]. We can reintegrate Crimea into the state fabric of Ukraine quite quickly."

Details: Zelenskyy says Russian occupiers should consider returning home to Russia from the Ukrainian peninsula as long as the Crimean Bridge is still functioning.

"Crimea, like all of Ukraine, will be free – free from all Russian evil, starting with Russian missiles and ending with every Russian occupier. Russia will lose this war, and no missile will save it," the president said.

Background:

  • Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, said in an interview with CNN that the Ukrainian Defence Forces would continue to strike at Russian-occupied Crimea and the Crimean Bridge, as it is necessary to disrupt Russian logistics.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine because Russian invaders use it to transport weapons. 

