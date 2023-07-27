Missile and drone threat in several oblasts reported last night

An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts on the night of 26-27 July due to the threat of Russian drones and missiles being launched.

Source: Map of air-raid warnings; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Forces reported the threat of Russian attack drones.

Updated: At 02:06, the all-clear was given in Kirovohrad Oblast, but an air-raid warning was issued at Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

"In the areas where the air alert has been declared, There is a threat of attack drones in oblasts where an air-raid warning was issued! Do not ignore the signals. Go to a shelter," the Air Force reported.

At 02:31, the all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast.

Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast.

"Ukraine's south – missile danger, threat of using enemy drones!", the Air Force warned civilians.

An air-raid warning also spread in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 03:18, the all-clear was given in southern oblasts.

The all-clear was also given in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

At about 04:00, the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

