Ukraine ends boycott of international competitions with Russians and Belarusians in neutral status

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 27 July 2023, 05:28
VADYM HUTTSAIT, MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS OF UKRAINE. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Ukrainian athletes will be able to compete alongside Belarusians and Russians if they participate in the competition underva neutral flag.

Source: a decree by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Details: The document also states that the Ministry prohibits Ukrainian athletes from taking part in competitions "in which athletes representing the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus under their national flags participate".

Background: Vadym Huttsait, Minister of Youth and Sports, said that he had not received a letter from the Ukrainian Chess Federation requesting that Ukrainian grandmaster Vasyl Ivanchuk be let out of the country to participate in the 2023 World Cup. Huttsait added that if he had received such an appeal, he would not have allowed him to travel to compete against Russians and Belarusians.

At the same time, when asked whether the ministry would allow Ivanchuk to travel to the competition if there was a letter, Huttsait said: "For him to take part in competitions with Russians under a neutral flag... You know that we have a ban on participating in competitions where there are athletes from Russia and Belarus. So now, when we have not yet decided whether we will participate or not... we cannot let him go." 

