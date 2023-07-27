Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss offensive, defence and air defence forces
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in the city of Dnipro.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "We began our working day in Dnipro. The offsite meeting is within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF). [The topics discussed included] status at the contact line, progress of the offensive and defensive actions. Reports from Commander-in-Chief [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii] Zaluzhnyi, Commanders [Oleksandr] Tarnavskyi (Chief of the Tavria OSGF), and [Oleksandr] Syrskyi (Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander). Intelligence reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov (Chief of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence).
Much attention [was paid] to the supply of ammunition to the troops. Reports by Deputy Defence Minister [Rostyslav] Zamlynskyi and Logistics Forces Chief Commander [Oleh] Huliak.
The efficiency of using the existing air defence systems and boosting the air shield with regard to future additions [reported by] Air Force Commander [Mykola] Oleshchuk".
Details: Zelenskyy further said a "comprehensive inspection" of military enlistment offices was coming to an end. He added that these offices in eleven oblasts are under his exceptional control.
Update: The President also said that he had congratulated Valerii Zalyzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (born on 8 July) and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (born on 26 July) on their birthdays. Zelenskyy awarded General Zaluzhnyi with a customised firearm. Colonel General Syrskyi was presented with a painting that reflects the feat of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!