Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss offensive, defence and air defence forces

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 10:06
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We began our working day in Dnipro. The offsite meeting is within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF). [The topics discussed included] status at the contact line, progress of the offensive and defensive actions. Reports from Commander-in-Chief [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii] Zaluzhnyi, Commanders [Oleksandr] Tarnavskyi (Chief of the Tavria OSGF), and [Oleksandr] Syrskyi (Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander). Intelligence reports by [Kyrylo] Budanov (Chief of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence).

Much attention [was paid] to the supply of ammunition to the troops. Reports by Deputy Defence Minister [Rostyslav] Zamlynskyi and Logistics Forces Chief Commander [Oleh] Huliak.

The efficiency of using the existing air defence systems and boosting the air shield with regard to future additions [reported by] Air Force Commander [Mykola] Oleshchuk".

Details: Zelenskyy further said a "comprehensive inspection" of military enlistment offices was coming to an end. He added that these offices in eleven oblasts are under his exceptional control.

Update: The President also said that he had congratulated Valerii Zalyzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine  (born on 8 July) and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (born on 26 July) on their birthdays. Zelenskyy awarded General Zaluzhnyi with a customised firearm. Colonel General Syrskyi was presented with a painting that reflects the feat of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them.

