UK intelligence announces reinforcement of Russian troops in southern Ukraine with upgraded attack helicopters

European PravdaThursday, 27 July 2023, 10:19

UK intelligence has noted that Russia has recently reinforced its troops in southern Ukraine with upgraded Ka-52 attack helicopters, which have previously caused significant losses for Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 27 July

Quote: "As Ukrainian forces continue major offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the single most influential Russian weapon systems in the sector is the Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter."

Details: UK intelligence officials note that since the invasion, Russia has lost about 40 Ka-52s, but this type of helicopter has also caused significant losses for Ukraine.

Quote: "In recent months, Russia has highly likely augmented the force in the south with at least a small number of brand new, Ka-52M variants: a heavily modified aircraft, informed by lessons from Russia’s experience in Syria."

More details: Evidence supporting the use of the Ka-52M variant in Ukraine includes photos posted on social media of the crew posing next to the new aircraft and thanking well-wishers for sending them moral encouragement items.

Another key improvement to the Ka-52 fleet, as UK intelligence noted, is the integration of the new LMUR anti-tank missile, which has a range of about 15 km.

Quote: "Ka-52 crews have been quick to exploit opportunities to launch these weapons beyond the range of Ukrainian air defences."

Background: In a previous review, UK intelligence reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet had changed its position after the suspension of the grain deal, which may indicate Russia's plans to intercept commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

