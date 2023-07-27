Russians drop air bomb near high-rise building in Kharkiv Oblast, killing civilian

Russian occupiers have launched a missile attack near a five-story residential building in the Kupiansk district, killing a woman and injuring four other civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the enemy hit the settlement of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district with a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb. A hit was recorded near a five-story residential building. The building was damaged; a wall collapsed in one of the apartments. A nearby nine-story building was also damaged.

Unfortunately, a 74-year-old woman died. The injured were women aged 35, 81 and 71, and a 74-year-old man; their condition is moderate."

Details: At night, an S-300 missile hit a non-residential building in Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district. The building was damaged, and there was a fire.

During the past day, Russian invaders fired artillery, mortars and other weapons at populated areas in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

In addition, there were forest fires, and a secondary school building was damaged by mortar attack in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district.

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged by mortar attack in the settlement of Perovske. There were no casualties.

