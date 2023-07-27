Ukrainian diplomat detained in Seoul over bar brawl. He is being recalled by Ukraine

South Korean law enforcement officers have detained a Ukrainian embassy employee for disorderly behaviour while intoxicated in a bar in the centre of Seoul. The Ukrainian Embassy has responded and committed to cooperate with the Korean authorities in the investigation. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said it is recalling the diplomat from the mission trip and bringing him back to Ukraine.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian MFA, on Facebook; Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Korea

Details: A Korean media outlet reports that a Ukrainian diplomat was detained in Seoul on suspicion of assaulting bar staff and police officers while in a state of alcohol intoxication.

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul said the employee of the Ukrainian Embassy, a man in his 40s, was detained under suspicion of assault and obstruction of justice for attacking staff and police officers at a bar in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu.

The Ukrainian diplomat reportedly had a quarrel with customers in front of the bar and assaulted an employee trying to stop him and a police officer who arrived at the scene.

The police arrested him on the spot for his actions. He was taken to the police station for investigation and let go at night.

The Ukrainian Embassy also responded to the incident.

Quote: "The Embassy would like to express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress or inconvenience caused by the incident.

The Embassy is working closely with the Korean authorities to ensure full and impartial investigation of the matter."

Details: The authority urged media representatives to refrain from any speculation: "As a responsible member of the diplomatic community in Seoul, the Embassy of Ukraine and its staff respect and strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the Republic of Korea."

Update: Afterwards, the Ukrainian MFA reported that a decision was made to recall the diplomat from the mission and bring him back to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said the ministry analysed all the details of the incident in Seoul.

Quote from Nikolenko: "The decision was made to immediately recall the diplomat from the long-term mission and bring him back to Ukraine.

All employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service abroad must strictly adhere to professional and moral ethics, as well as respect the legislation of the countries of their stay."

