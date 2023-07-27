All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief firearm and Ground Forces Commander painting as their birthday gifts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 July 2023, 11:53
Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief firearm and Ground Forces Commander painting as their birthday gifts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined congratulations to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ground Forces Chief, as both were born in July.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy noted he had the opportunity to congratulate the military commanders on Thursday, 27 July, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I had the opportunity to congratulate Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU (born on 8 July) and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the AFU Ground Forces (born on 26 July) on their birthdays.

I presented General Zaluzhnyi with a firearm with his name engraved on it. Colonel-General Syrskyi was given a painting reflecting the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them."

 
photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read also: Air Force sends Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi original birthday greetings

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: