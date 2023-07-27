All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief firearm and Ground Forces Commander painting as their birthday gifts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 July 2023, 11:53
Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief firearm and Ground Forces Commander painting as their birthday gifts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined congratulations to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ground Forces Chief, as both were born in July.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy noted he had the opportunity to congratulate the military commanders on Thursday, 27 July, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I had the opportunity to congratulate Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU (born on 8 July) and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the AFU Ground Forces (born on 26 July) on their birthdays.

I presented General Zaluzhnyi with a firearm with his name engraved on it. Colonel-General Syrskyi was given a painting reflecting the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them."

 
photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Read also: Air Force sends Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi original birthday greetings

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: