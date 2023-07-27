Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian army Commander-in-Chief firearm and Ground Forces Commander painting as their birthday gifts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has combined congratulations to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ground Forces Chief, as both were born in July.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy noted he had the opportunity to congratulate the military commanders on Thursday, 27 July, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Quote: "I had the opportunity to congratulate Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU (born on 8 July) and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the AFU Ground Forces (born on 26 July) on their birthdays.

I presented General Zaluzhnyi with a firearm with his name engraved on it. Colonel-General Syrskyi was given a painting reflecting the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them."

photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

