Helicopter carrying tourists crashes in Russia, leaving 6 killed

A helicopter carrying tourists in Altai, Southern Siberia, Russia, has snagged on electrical wires and crashed, killing at least six and injuring seven people.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Russian emergency services reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was carrying a group of tourists. It crashed near the village of Tungur after getting snagged on wires during the landing.

Six people were killed, and seven others suffered burns and were hospitalised.

На Алтаї в Росії вертоліт з туристами зачепився за електричні дроти і зазнав аварії – щонайменше 6 загиблих, 7 поранених pic.twitter.com/qR1hF7fvaU — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 27, 2023

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's preliminary data indicate that a private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires and caught fire. Fire and emergency workers units are working at the scene.

