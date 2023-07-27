All Sections
Helicopter carrying tourists crashes in Russia, leaving 6 killed

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 12:20
PHOTO FROM THE BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

A helicopter carrying tourists in Altai, Southern Siberia, Russia, has snagged on electrical wires and crashed, killing at least six and injuring seven people.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Russian emergency services reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was carrying a group of tourists. It crashed near the village of Tungur after getting snagged on wires during the landing.

Six people were killed, and seven others suffered burns and were hospitalised.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's preliminary data indicate that a private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires and caught fire. Fire and emergency workers units are working at the scene.

 

