Special Operations Forces capture convicts promised amnesty by Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 July 2023, 12:59
Special Operations Forces capture convicts promised amnesty by Russia
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have neutralised a Russian group and captured new prisoners on the southern front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: It is noted that fighters of the Special Operations Forces have once again taken captive Russian convicts who were promised to be granted pardon in exchange for murdering Ukrainians.

The presence of the Russians in this particular area became known thanks to well-conducted reconnaissance.

When the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators approached the Russians’ location, there was a fire engagement. The Russians were suppressed by small arms fire and forced to retreat.

Having seized the initiative, the Special Operations Forces began to manoeuvre, and blocked the Russians. The Russians were offered to surrender, and two soldiers of the Russian unit chose to be taken captive. The rest of the Russians were killed.

