Zelenskyy: Putin is inadequate person with entourage that makes money on blocking grain deal

The President of Russia is a person who does not respect international law and puts the world on the brink of starvation to sell more expensive grain; at the same time, he is an inadequate person with an entourage that makes money from blocking the grain agreement.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview with Brazil's Global News.

Quote: "He [Putin – ed.] is really an inadequate person in his environment in which people earn a lot of money on such blocking, on such processes; a very pragmatic circle of people who live in this, and they earn a lot of money while the war is on. But he is radically determined to destroy people in Ukraine," the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia's blocking of the grain deal will lead to an increase in prices for Russian grain and, accordingly, will allow it to earn additional funds.

"Blocking our grain is very simple. He can implement his own. He avoids competition, and the price of his product increases because it becomes ‘exclusive on blood’, I would say. That is, this is the pragmatism of a person who does not respect international law and who is given the possibility to disrespect current law," the Ukrainian president said.

"You and I are talking about the survival of the world, about hunger, about the real social chaos that can occur due to the non-supply of agro-industrial products. And for him, this is pressure. Foremost, it's money," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also emphasised his interest in Brazil joining the Peace Formula.

"Brazil supports it at the level of advisers. There was already a meeting in Copenhagen, and a second meeting is currently planned in Saudi Arabia. I am glad that Brazil will be there. Then we will go to a Formula for Peace summit," he said.

Background:

After their withdrawal from the Grain Agreement, Russia voiced a threat to all ships that will be sent to Ukrainian ports. In particular, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation warned the international society about the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees, as well as the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Russia also began conducting systematic missile and drone strikes on port and grain infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

