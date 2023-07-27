All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Tank used by Russians to attack hospital in Ukraine handed over to Ukrainian Forces

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 27 July 2023, 17:26
Tank used by Russians to attack hospital in Ukraine handed over to Ukrainian Forces

The Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine has handed over a Russian T-80 tank to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The tank is physical evidence in a criminal case about the Russian attack on a hospital in the city of Trostianets in Sumy Oblast.

Source: website of Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 23 March 2022, when the city of Trostianets was under Russian occupation, Russian forces launched an attack on the city hospital from a T-80 tank.

 

The Prosecutor’s Office was able to identify the Russian soldier who gave the order to attack the hospital. It was a tank commander of the 6th Tank Company of the 12th Guard Tank Regiment Shepetovsky of the 4th Guard Tank Division Kantemirovskaya.

Advertisement:

The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office submitted an indictment against the tank commander to court.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: