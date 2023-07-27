All Sections
Tank used by Russians to attack hospital in Ukraine handed over to Ukrainian Forces

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 27 July 2023, 17:26
The Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine has handed over a Russian T-80 tank to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The tank is physical evidence in a criminal case about the Russian attack on a hospital in the city of Trostianets in Sumy Oblast.

Source: website of Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 23 March 2022, when the city of Trostianets was under Russian occupation, Russian forces launched an attack on the city hospital from a T-80 tank.

The Prosecutor’s Office was able to identify the Russian soldier who gave the order to attack the hospital. It was a tank commander of the 6th Tank Company of the 12th Guard Tank Regiment Shepetovsky of the 4th Guard Tank Division Kantemirovskaya.

The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office submitted an indictment against the tank commander to court.

