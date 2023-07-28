All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast, five civilians injured

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 00:27
Russians strike Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast, five civilians injured
Stock photo from the KHARKIV Today website

On the evening of 27 July, Russian invaders fired at the settlement of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast; 5 civilians were injured and a residential building damaged. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The invaders once again struck at the Kupyansk district. Around 21:15, five civilians, three women and two men, were injured as a result of the shelling of Novoosynove.

Advertisement:

One of the women was hospitalised with numerous shrapnel wounds, the other victims were provided with medical care on site."

Details: The head of the military administration also said that the Russians hit a private residential building, the details of the crime are being established by law enforcement officers.

Earlier: Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, 27 July. No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: