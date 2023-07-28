Russians strike Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast, five civilians injured

On the evening of 27 July, Russian invaders fired at the settlement of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast; 5 civilians were injured and a residential building damaged.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders once again struck at the Kupyansk district. Around 21:15, five civilians, three women and two men, were injured as a result of the shelling of Novoosynove.

One of the women was hospitalised with numerous shrapnel wounds, the other victims were provided with medical care on site."

Details: The head of the military administration also said that the Russians hit a private residential building, the details of the crime are being established by law enforcement officers.

Earlier: Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, 27 July. No casualties have been reported.

