Russians bombard Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops have attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Thursday, 27 July. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, Suspilne

Quote: "The enemy hit a peaceful city of many thousands because it is suffering losses. Specialists are already working to deal with the aftermath of a terrorist attack on the city. We have not received any information about the victims.

They will not defeat the invincible Ukrainian spirit and our determination to drive Russian criminals out of the Ukrainian land by destroying our infrastructure!"

Details: Correspondents of Suspilne reported on the explosions in Zaporizhzhia at 18:19.

At 18:47, the air-raid siren ceased, but at 21:00, a new air-raid warning was issued.

