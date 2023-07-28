Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 19 times in one day, destroying farm and killing over 50 animals

During 27 July, Russian forces carried out 19 attacks on Sumy Oblast, 87 explosions were recorded. They attacked 15 settlements in nine hromadas and destroyed a farm with over 50 animals. (a hromada is a territorial unit that includes a town or village and adjacent villages – ed.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Attacks from mortars (3 explosions) and barrel artillery (6 explosions) were recorded in the Bilopillia hromada. Russian forces destroyed the farm, and more than 50 animals were killed. A power transformer was also damaged.

Russian forces hit the Krasnopillia hromada with self-propelled howitzer (13 explosions) and mortars (14 explosions).

There was fire from mortars (8 explosions), self-propelled howitzer (4 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions) in the Yunakivka hromada. A wheat field caught fire after these attacks, a private residential building was damaged, and a civilian was wounded.

Mortar fire was recorded in the Esman hromada (3 explosions).

The Myropillia hromada also came under mortar fire (8 explosions).

Russian forces fired mortars (7 explosions) in the Nova Sloboda hromada, damaging power lines.

Mortar fire (5 explosions) was recorded in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

In the Khotin hromada, fire from mortars (8 explosions) was also recorded. A private residential building and a summer kitchen were damaged.

Russian forces attacked the Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (5 explosions).

