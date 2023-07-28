Attempted drone strike on Moscow: Russian government claims drone downed
Friday, 28 July 2023, 04:30
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has reported that a drone attacked the Russian capital on the night of 27-28 July. He claimed that the Russian military shot down the drone.
Source: Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram
Quote: "Last night, an enemy drone attempted to carry out an attack [on Moscow] but was shot down by the Defence Ministry forces."
Details: Sobyanin also said that there were no casualties, and no buildings were damaged in the attempted attack.
Previously:
- Drones attacked Moscow on the night of 23-24 July, damaging a building next to the Russian Defence Ministry. Another drone hit the Leroy Merlin business centre in Moscow.
- According to Ukrainska Pravda, it was Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence that carried out the drone attack on Moscow.
