Attempted drone strike on Moscow: Russian government claims drone downed

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 04:30
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has reported that a drone attacked the Russian capital on the night of 27-28 July. He claimed that the Russian military shot down the drone.

Source: Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, an enemy drone attempted to carry out an attack [on Moscow] but was shot down by the Defence Ministry forces."

Details: Sobyanin also said that there were no casualties, and no buildings were damaged in the attempted attack.

Previously:

