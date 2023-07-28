Attempted drone strike on Moscow: Russian government claims drone downed

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has reported that a drone attacked the Russian capital on the night of 27-28 July. He claimed that the Russian military shot down the drone.

Source: Sergey Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, an enemy drone attempted to carry out an attack [on Moscow] but was shot down by the Defence Ministry forces."

Details: Sobyanin also said that there were no casualties, and no buildings were damaged in the attempted attack.

Drones attacked Moscow on the night of 23-24 July, damaging a building next to the Russian Defence Ministry. Another drone hit the Leroy Merlin business centre in Moscow.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, it was Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence that carried out the drone attack on Moscow.

