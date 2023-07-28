Oil depot on fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, after missile strike

An oil depot caught fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk City, Donetsk Oblast, after a missile strike on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Russian media Astra on Telegram

Details: Preliminary information says no one was wounded in the fire in Shakhtarsk.

Astra posted a video filmed by propaganda channels, where an oil depot is burning.

No more details of the strike are known.

