Oil depot on fire in occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk Oblast, after missile strike

An oil depot caught fire in Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk City, Donetsk Oblast, after a missile strike on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Russian media Astra on Telegram

Details: Preliminary information says no one was wounded in the fire in Shakhtarsk.

Astra posted a video filmed by propaganda channels, where an oil depot is burning.

Advertisement:

No more details of the strike are known.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!