Russians throw conscripts without combat training into battle – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 07:23
RUSSIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian invaders are sending new conscripts from the Russian Federation who have not undergone any combat training to the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupation forces continue to send newly conscripted servicemen into combat without prior combat training.

For example, in the village of Rohove, Luhansk Oblast, about 110 conscripts arrived from the territory of the Russian Federation to the training camp of one of the units of the Russian occupation forces.

When they received equipment and weapons, the Russian command informed the newly arrived personnel that they would be included in assault units and sent to the area of combat missions on the contact line in the near future."

Background: In the temporarily occupied town of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the invaders intensified repressions against employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

