Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed over 4,000 Russian drones to date

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 08:32
Infographic: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 14 armoured vehicles, 30 artillery systems and 11 drones on 27 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 244,830 (+560) military personnel;
  • 4,190 (+4) tanks;
  • 8,161 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 4,775 (+30) artillery systems;
  • 698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 458 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 311 (+0) helicopters;
  • 4,007 (+11) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,347 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 7,240 (+11) vehicles and tankers;
  • 709 (+1) special vehicles.

The data is being updated, the General Staff said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.

