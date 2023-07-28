Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed over 4,000 Russian drones to date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 14 armoured vehicles, 30 artillery systems and 11 drones on 27 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 244,830 (+560) military personnel;

4,190 (+4) tanks;

8,161 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

4,775 (+30) artillery systems;

698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

458 (+1) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

311 (+0) helicopters;

4,007 (+11) tactical UAVs;

1,347 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

7,240 (+11) vehicles and tankers;

709 (+1) special vehicles.

The data is being updated, the General Staff said.

