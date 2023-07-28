Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed over 4,000 Russian drones to date
Friday, 28 July 2023, 08:32
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, 14 armoured vehicles, 30 artillery systems and 11 drones on 27 July.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 244,830 (+560) military personnel;
- 4,190 (+4) tanks;
- 8,161 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,775 (+30) artillery systems;
- 698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 458 (+1) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 311 (+0) helicopters;
- 4,007 (+11) tactical UAVs;
- 1,347 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 7,240 (+11) vehicles and tankers;
- 709 (+1) special vehicles.
The data is being updated, the General Staff said.
