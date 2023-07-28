All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Thirteenth Wagner Group convoy enters Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 09:28
Thirteenth Wagner Group convoy enters Belarus
illustration by Belaruski Hajun

The 13th Wagner Group convoy with more than 80 vehicles in it has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet 

Details: According to Belarusian analysts, the convoy, which includes at least 80 units of vehicles, is moving along the M5 highway from Bobruisk in the direction of Asipovichy.

Advertisement:

In the convoy, there are Shchuka armoured vehicles (also known as Ural Chekan), fuel tankers, PAZ-3205, buses, tented and flatbed KAMAZ trucks, Ural trucks, pickup trucks and passenger cars, several truck tractors, a truck with a manipulator and UAZ-452s.

It is noted that some armoured vehicles move with a modified rear part; these are tented trucks, on which a cross is applied, wich makes it look like a sanitary car. A grey bus with a red-green combination of the colours of the incumbent Belarusian regime and their coat of arms was also spotted in the convoy, Hajun reports.

The cars drive with Russian licence plates. Members of the illegal armed formation "LPR" (so-called Luhansk People's Republic – ed.) are escorted by the Belarussian traffic police.

Background: 

  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has noted that Belarus is using Russian mercenaries from the Wagner private military company to intensify the situation, while their number and location in Belarus do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.
  • The State Border Guard Service stated that there are currently just over 5,000 Wagnerites in Belarus, and they are located at a considerable distance from the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: