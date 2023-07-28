All Sections
Thirteenth Wagner Group convoy enters Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 09:28
illustration by Belaruski Hajun

The 13th Wagner Group convoy with more than 80 vehicles in it has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet 

Details: According to Belarusian analysts, the convoy, which includes at least 80 units of vehicles, is moving along the M5 highway from Bobruisk in the direction of Asipovichy.

In the convoy, there are Shchuka armoured vehicles (also known as Ural Chekan), fuel tankers, PAZ-3205, buses, tented and flatbed KAMAZ trucks, Ural trucks, pickup trucks and passenger cars, several truck tractors, a truck with a manipulator and UAZ-452s.

It is noted that some armoured vehicles move with a modified rear part; these are tented trucks, on which a cross is applied, wich makes it look like a sanitary car. A grey bus with a red-green combination of the colours of the incumbent Belarusian regime and their coat of arms was also spotted in the convoy, Hajun reports.

The cars drive with Russian licence plates. Members of the illegal armed formation "LPR" (so-called Luhansk People's Republic – ed.) are escorted by the Belarussian traffic police.

Background: 

  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has noted that Belarus is using Russian mercenaries from the Wagner private military company to intensify the situation, while their number and location in Belarus do not currently pose a threat to Ukraine.
  • The State Border Guard Service stated that there are currently just over 5,000 Wagnerites in Belarus, and they are located at a considerable distance from the border with Ukraine.

