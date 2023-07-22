State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states that approximately 5,000 Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group are in Belarus as of 22 July.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The State Border Service of Ukraine continues to monitor the situation closely regarding the arrival and stay of Russian mercenaries in Belarus.

I would like to note that the situation along the border remains fully controlled by the border units and other components of the Defence Forces of our country. All of them have been warned about further risks that may come from the territory of Belarus, which, unfortunately, is under the influence of Russia and supports it in the war waged against Ukraine."

Details: Demchenko explains that in the beginning, when groups of Russian mercenaries started entering Belarus, their number was estimated in the hundreds.

However, now, considering the available information about groups of representatives of private military campaigns, their number is different and may reach about 5,000, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

Demchenko emphasises that such a number does not pose a direct threat to Ukraine, but the Defence Forces must be ready for any situation, including preventing provocations at the border.

Quote: "I would like to note that Ukraine is doing everything necessary to understand the real risk and guarantee reliable security due to the presence of mercenaries in a neighbouring country. We are reacting accordingly. Our border is being strengthened along its entire length and strengthened by the necessary means."

Background:

On 19 July, information appeared about the ninth convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries moving along the M5 highway from Bobruisk towards Asipovičy.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

