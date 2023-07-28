All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 July 2023, 14:23
Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The absolute majority of Ukrainians, or 78%, consider all Russian citizens responsible for Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. 

Source: the results of a sociological survey by the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV), conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Center for Political Sociology, published by Civil Network OPORA

Details: At the same time, 57% of the respondents want to see all those who were directly involved in the planning, approval, organisation and commission of war crimes. 

Advertisement:

In addition, 95% of respondents expect the state to seek compensation from Russia for damages caused during the war. However, only 40% of the population believes in the possibility of actually receiving reparations.

For reference: The face-to-face survey was conducted during 5-15 June 2023. In total, 2,001 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. 

The sampling is multi-stage, with the use of a random selection of settlements in the first stage and a quota selection of respondents in the final stage. The sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022. 

The survey was conducted on the basis of analytical work and by order of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV). The study was carried out by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Center for Political Sociology.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: