Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

The absolute majority of Ukrainians, or 78%, consider all Russian citizens responsible for Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Source: the results of a sociological survey by the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV), conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Center for Political Sociology, published by Civil Network OPORA

Details: At the same time, 57% of the respondents want to see all those who were directly involved in the planning, approval, organisation and commission of war crimes.

In addition, 95% of respondents expect the state to seek compensation from Russia for damages caused during the war. However, only 40% of the population believes in the possibility of actually receiving reparations.

For reference: The face-to-face survey was conducted during 5-15 June 2023. In total, 2,001 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed.

The sampling is multi-stage, with the use of a random selection of settlements in the first stage and a quota selection of respondents in the final stage. The sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022.

The survey was conducted on the basis of analytical work and by order of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV). The study was carried out by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Center for Political Sociology.

