Ukraine's Armed Forces perform stabilisation activities in liberated Staromaiorske

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 17:16
Marines perform stabilisation activities in Staromaiorske, screenshot

Ukraine’s Navy has posted a video in which Ukrainian marines carry out stabilisation activities in the liberated village of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

Details: It is reported that the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi is engaged in the mop-up operation on the liberated territory.

Every house and basement are checked for the presence of Russian forces. 

Earlier: On 27 July, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing the Ukrainian military announcing that they have liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, said that the defenders are still clearing the settlement.

Donetsk region
Donetsk region
