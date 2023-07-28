Russian authorities close Kerch Strait for their citizens, now passage is open only for military forces

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced a ban on ship traffic in the Kerch Strait for any vessels other than the military.

"The passage of all small vessels and watercraft in the waters of the Kerch Strait in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai was banned by decision of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the RBK news agency reported.

According to the agency, the movement of ships is prohibited in the area between capes Hroni and Achilleion and north of the line between capes Taqil and Panagia and the coastal border.

"Passage is allowed only to ships of the Navy, border authorities and troops of the national guard," the message reads.

According to RIA Novosti, recreational, sailing ships, inflatable boats, jet skis, and windsurfs fall under these restrictions.

Earlier: The Russians started to threaten ships in the Black Sea.

The State Border Service of Ukraine released a recording of the warning that the Russians send through open communication channels to ships sailing through the Black Sea.

On 19 July, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that Russia would consider all ships heading to Ukrainian ports from midnight of 20 July as those involved in the military conflict, regardless of their flag.

