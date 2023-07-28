All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian authorities close Kerch Strait for their citizens, now passage is open only for military forces

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 July 2023, 19:03

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced a ban on ship traffic in the Kerch Strait for any vessels other than the military.

Source: Russian media

"The passage of all small vessels and watercraft in the waters of the Kerch Strait in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai was banned by decision of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the RBK news agency reported.

Advertisement:

According to the agency, the movement of ships is prohibited in the area between capes Hroni and Achilleion and north of the line between capes Taqil and Panagia and the coastal border.

"Passage is allowed only to ships of the Navy, border authorities and troops of the national guard," the message reads.

According to RIA Novosti, recreational, sailing ships, inflatable boats, jet skis, and windsurfs fall under these restrictions.

Earlier: The Russians started to threaten ships in the Black Sea.

The State Border Service of Ukraine released a recording of the warning that the Russians send through open communication channels to ships sailing through the Black Sea.

On 19 July, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that Russia would consider all ships heading to Ukrainian ports from midnight of 20 July as those involved in the military conflict, regardless of their flag.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: