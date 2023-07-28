All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian authorities close Kerch Strait for their citizens, now passage is open only for military forces

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 July 2023, 19:03

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced a ban on ship traffic in the Kerch Strait for any vessels other than the military.

Source: Russian media

"The passage of all small vessels and watercraft in the waters of the Kerch Strait in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai was banned by decision of the Russian Ministry of Defence," the RBK news agency reported.

According to the agency, the movement of ships is prohibited in the area between capes Hroni and Achilleion and north of the line between capes Taqil and Panagia and the coastal border.

Advertisement:

"Passage is allowed only to ships of the Navy, border authorities and troops of the national guard," the message reads.

According to RIA Novosti, recreational, sailing ships, inflatable boats, jet skis, and windsurfs fall under these restrictions.

Earlier: The Russians started to threaten ships in the Black Sea.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The State Border Service of Ukraine released a recording of the warning that the Russians send through open communication channels to ships sailing through the Black Sea.

On 19 July, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that Russia would consider all ships heading to Ukrainian ports from midnight of 20 July as those involved in the military conflict, regardless of their flag.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: