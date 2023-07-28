All Sections
Russians threaten civilian vessels in Black Sea – border guards intercept conversation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 15:23
Russians threaten civilian vessels in Black Sea – border guards intercept conversation
stock photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian border guards have intercepted threats to a merchant ship by a Russian ship in the Black Sea.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russian warships continue to behave brazenly and aggressively in the Black Sea, violating all the norms of international maritime law.

The Ukrainian border guards have intercepted a conversation between the Russians and the crew of a vessel they contacted via an open channel. The vessel was passing near one of Ukraine’s sea ports.

The radio intercept reveals that the Russians first ask about the flag of the country under which the vessel is travelling, then about the cargo, inquire whether there are weapons on board, and then voice a warning threat.

Quote: "I am warning you about the ban on traffic to Ukrainian ports. In addition, the Russian side considers the transport of any cargo to Ukraine to be a potential transport of military cargo. The country under the flag of which the vessel is moving will be considered to have been dragged into the conflict in Ukraine. Over."

Background:

