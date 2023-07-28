All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians threaten civilian vessels in Black Sea – border guards intercept conversation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 15:23
Russians threaten civilian vessels in Black Sea – border guards intercept conversation
stock photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian border guards have intercepted threats to a merchant ship by a Russian ship in the Black Sea.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russian warships continue to behave brazenly and aggressively in the Black Sea, violating all the norms of international maritime law.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian border guards have intercepted a conversation between the Russians and the crew of a vessel they contacted via an open channel. The vessel was passing near one of Ukraine’s sea ports.

The radio intercept reveals that the Russians first ask about the flag of the country under which the vessel is travelling, then about the cargo, inquire whether there are weapons on board, and then voice a warning threat.

Quote: "I am warning you about the ban on traffic to Ukrainian ports. In addition, the Russian side considers the transport of any cargo to Ukraine to be a potential transport of military cargo. The country under the flag of which the vessel is moving will be considered to have been dragged into the conflict in Ukraine. Over."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: