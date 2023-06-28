Strike on Kramatorsk: 9 killed, including children, and 60 injured

The death toll as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on the evening of 27 June has risen to nine people, including three children, with 60 people injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General; Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko

Details: Initially, at 08:10, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that eight people had died as a result of the attack, but later the mayor of Kramatorsk wrote that rescue workers had removed a boy's body from under the rubble. This brought the death toll to nine.

Sixty people were also injured as a result of the double missile attack on Kramatorsk.

Among the dead are three minors: one 17 year-old and two 14-year old sisters.

As of 07:00 the State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of 8 people (including three children, - two of the dead children were 15 years old, and one 12) had been removed from under the rubble of the destroyed cafe building.

Among the victims is a one-year-old child [at 07:00, 56 people were reported injured - ed.].

Three people have been rescued.

Rescue work continues. It is possible that there are still people under the rubble.

Background:

On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment.

Previously, the media reported four people, including a 17-year-old woman, had been killed, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners were among the wounded.

