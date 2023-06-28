All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Strike on Kramatorsk: 9 killed, including children, and 60 injured

Tetiana Lozovenko, Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:35
Strike on Kramatorsk: 9 killed, including children, and 60 injured
PHOTO FROM IHOR KLYMENKO'S TELEGRAM

The death toll as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on the evening of 27 June has risen to nine people, including three children, with 60 people injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General; Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko

Details: Initially, at 08:10, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that eight people had died as a result of the attack, but later the mayor of Kramatorsk wrote that rescue workers had removed a boy's body from under the rubble. This brought the death toll to nine.

Advertisement:

Sixty people were also injured as a result of the double missile attack on Kramatorsk.

Among the dead are three minors: one 17 year-old and two 14-year old sisters.

As of 07:00 the State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of 8 people (including three children, - two of the dead children were 15 years old, and one 12) had been removed from under the rubble of the destroyed cafe building.

Among the victims is a one-year-old child [at 07:00, 56 people were reported injured - ed.].

Three people have been rescued.

Rescue work continues. It is possible that there are still people under the rubble.

 
 

Background: 

  • On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment. 
  • Previously, the media reported four people, including a 17-year-old woman, had been killed, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners were among the wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: