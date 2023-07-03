All Sections
Threat of Russian ballistic missiles and UAVs in several regions at night

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 02:38
Threat of Russian ballistic missiles and UAVs in several regions at night
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that there was a threat of a ballistic missile strike in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts, Russian UAVs in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts, and that air defence was operating in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 2-3 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force warned that ballistic missiles had been fired towards Zaporizhzhia.

Later, they reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava Oblast as well as air defence operations in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Update: At 02:36, the Air Force reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs.

At 02:44, the threat of Russian attack UAVs was reported in Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 03:11, the all-clear was given in Poltava Oblast.

At 03:29, the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At dawn, the all-clear was also given in other regions.

