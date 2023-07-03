Threat of Russian ballistic missiles and UAVs in several regions at night

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that there was a threat of a ballistic missile strike in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts, Russian UAVs in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts, and that air defence was operating in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 2-3 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force warned that ballistic missiles had been fired towards Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

Later, they reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava Oblast as well as air defence operations in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Update: At 02:36, the Air Force reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs.

At 02:44, the threat of Russian attack UAVs was reported in Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 03:11, the all-clear was given in Poltava Oblast.

At 03:29, the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At dawn, the all-clear was also given in other regions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!