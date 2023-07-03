All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Threat of Russian ballistic missiles and UAVs in several regions at night

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 02:38
Threat of Russian ballistic missiles and UAVs in several regions at night
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that there was a threat of a ballistic missile strike in Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts, Russian UAVs in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts, and that air defence was operating in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 2-3 July.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force warned that ballistic missiles had been fired towards Zaporizhzhia.

Later, they reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Poltava Oblast as well as air defence operations in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Advertisement:

Update: At 02:36, the Air Force reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs.

At 02:44, the threat of Russian attack UAVs was reported in Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 03:11, the all-clear was given in Poltava Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

At 03:29, the all-clear was given in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At dawn, the all-clear was also given in other regions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: