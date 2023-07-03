Missile threat in Odesa Oblast

LAUNCH OF A KALIBR MISSILE, STOCK PHOTO FROM THE RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

An air-raid warning was issued at Odesa Oblast after 03:00 in the morning on 3 July due to the threat of Russian Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

Source: Map of air-raid warnings; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at 03:10

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that there was a missile threat due to the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Update: The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 03:51.

