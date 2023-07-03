Missile threat in Odesa Oblast
Monday, 3 July 2023, 03:15
An air-raid warning was issued at Odesa Oblast after 03:00 in the morning on 3 July due to the threat of Russian Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.
Source: Map of air-raid warnings; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at 03:10
Ukraine’s Air Force noted that there was a missile threat due to the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
Advertisement:
Update: The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 03:51.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!