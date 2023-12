Explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, air defence operating

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 2-3 July, and the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, have reported that air defence has been in operation.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in several regions overnight, including Khmelnytskyi Oblast, due to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones.

After 04:30, the Air Force reported explosions and air defence activity in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration also reported explosions and air defence activity.

