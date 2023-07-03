Illegal service allowed Russians to make anonymous calls in Ukraine

Kyiv's law enforcement officers exposed the businessmen who carried out the re-routing of international calls to Ukraine: their services allowed anyone from abroad to make anonymous calls in this country.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine, National Police of Ukraine and Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Details: The organised gang included four people. The investigation team found out that the organiser of the scheme itself was a 26-year-old citizen of Kyiv, who brought to cooperation a native of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast born in 1987, a Zhytomyr citizen born in 1986 and a resident of Zaporizhzhia born in 1978.

According to the investigation, the dealers used proxy servers, the latest IP telephony technologies and specialised software.

Advertisement:

The criminals provided connections between subscribers from different states, including the aggressor state of Russia with subscribers in Ukraine, masked the source of generation of telephone connections to the territory of Ukraine and, as a result, created communication channels uncontrolled by Ukrainian operators under martial law.

To remove any traces of their deeds, the organisers of the "business" used figureheads from among socially unprotected segments of the population.

Based on the irrefutable evidence received, all four members of the criminal group were notified of suspicion of unauthorised interference in the work of information and communication systems and electronic communication networks, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators appealed to the court with a request to have the suspects detained, the police say.

Offenders face imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!