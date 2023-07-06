White House comments on US position on Ukraine's membership in NATO

The White House believes that NATO member states will decide on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after Ukraine has implemented reforms and met all requirements.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, during a briefing on Wednesday

Quote: "We’ve been very clear: we are committed to NATO's open door policy."

Details: At the same time, she reiterated that any decision regarding membership in the North Atlantic Alliance is made between the 31 allies, as well as the candidate country for membership.

"And so, in this case, when it comes to Ukraine, we have been discussing with our NATO allies and Ukraine how we can collectively support Ukraine's aspiration for Euro-Atlantic integration," the representative of the US administration noted.

Jean-Pierre noted that she would not go into the details of diplomatic negotiations. At the same time, she recalled President Biden's statement that "Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before they join [the Alliance - ed.]."

"He [President Biden - ed.] thinks that this can be done - that Ukraine can do that," the Biden administration spokeswoman added.

