Missile attack on Lviv: at least four killed and nine injured

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 07:25
As of 07:00 on 6 July, four people have been reported killed and nine wounded in a Russian missile attack on Lviv.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Law enforcement officers have reported that an apartment building was damaged. The second and third floors in two sections of the building were destroyed.

"As of 07:00, four people have been reported killed and nine injured. Rescue workers have saved 7 people and evacuated 64," the statement said.

 

Search operations are ongoing, as there may still be people under the rubble.

Search and rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble. Therapists are also working at the scene.

Mobile police stations have been deployed to receive applications from those who suffered and provide the necessary assistance.

President Zelenskyy has shared a video from the strike scene and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed.

Background: The Russians attacked Lviv with missiles on the night of 5-6 July.

