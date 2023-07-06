All Sections
Russia is split, chain of command crumbles – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 July 2023, 11:10
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there has already been a split in Russian society, the chain of command that Putin has been building for many years has crumbled, and the Russian dictator has weakened, so it is time for the world to put more pressure on him.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Putin does not control the situation in the regions. He does not control the security situation. We all understand that his entire army is on the territory of Ukraine, almost all of it. And that's why the Wagner Group went so easily (during the 24 June rebellion – ed.), because who can stop them?

He doesn't control regional politics, he doesn't control the people who are there. That is, the entire vertical that he had, it crumbled."

Details: Zelenskyy also commented on an interesting study, which Ukrainian intelligence says was conducted by the Kremlin; the survey showed that in Russia, during the Wagner Group rebellion, half of the people supported Prigozhin and half supported Putin.   

Quote from Zelenskyy: "18 or 19 regions of Russia specifically supported Prigozhin's actions, and 21 specifically supported Putin. And a certain number of regions did not know whom to support. Half of the people in Russia are wavering. And very much so.  

All the stories that he controls everything are merely stories. That is, it's a different Putin – I'm not talking about a different person – this is a different person in terms of power: an old man; a man who is not in his prime; a man who does not control processes."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that right now, when Putin is so weak and when he has made his main mistake, attacking Ukraine, the world needs to put pressure on him.

The president also predicts that the Russian dictator will now be busy trying to somehow bring the society together.

According to him, this is particularly evidenced by his trips to remote regions.

"Where does Putin leave his bunker? He went to Dagestan. If you look at the analytics, he went to Dagestan, where Putin has the least support – a lot of people died there, whom he sent to die in the war – and Prigozhin has the most support there. He just goes to Dagestan as a political monster, where they shoot a theatrical video, where he is supposedly cheered by a certain number of people. It's a one-man theatre," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the rebellion of Wagner Group mercenaries showed the weakness of Russia, and Ukraine should take advantage of this.

Advertisement: