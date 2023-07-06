All Sections
Ukraine's PM reveals what army will look like after war and says there will be no draft

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 July 2023, 12:15
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that after the war, Ukraine will abandon conscription in its current form, create a professional army and two reserve components. 

Source: Shmyhal at a meeting with Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov, National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The meeting was focused on the Ukrainian Shield security and defence reform 

Quote from Shmyhal: "The Ukrainian army has proven on the battlefield that it is one of the strongest in the world. It will remain so after our victory. The first priority is to complete the transition of the Ukrainian security and defence forces to NATO standards. In all aspects: from equipment and weapons to planning and analysis.

After the war is over, Ukraine will abandon conscription as it existed before the war. The basis of our defence will be a professional army. Two reserve components will be created simultaneously. All persons liable for military service will undergo compulsory training in certain military specialities on a regular basis."

Details: He has also added that another component of the new Ukrainian army will be the development of the military industry.

Shmyhal has stressed that Ukraine is already boosting the production of weapons and equipment and launching new programs and projects.

The Prime Minister has added that private business should also become a full-fledged partner of the state in the military industry. In particular, he promised citizens that a new defence procurement system would be created, which would include active cooperation with international partners and long-term budget planning.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, Ukraine will be engaged in military-patriotic education and the development of a national resistance system.

"We are building a new country that must be safe and secure," Shmyhal concluded.

