All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin and Wagnerites not in Belarus now – Lukashenko

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 July 2023, 11:40
Prigozhin and Wagnerites not in Belarus now – Lukashenko
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, and the Wagnerites themselves are not in Belarus at the moment.

Source: Belta, a Belarusian pro-government news outlet; Pul Pervogo, a Belarusian presidential news outlet  

Quote from Lukashenko: "As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St Petersburg. Where is he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow in the morning."

Details: In addition, Lukashenko has told journalists about the whereabouts of the Wagner OMC fighters. "As far as I am informed this morning, the fighters of the Wagner PMC are in their camps. In the permanent camps where they were after being withdrawn from the frontline for recovery," he said.

Advertisement:

According to the Belarusian dictator, no one in Belarus is building camps for Prigozhin's mercenaries, although the media recorded works on the arrangement of accommodation for them.

Quote from Lukashenko: "We are not building camps, we have offered them several former military camps that were used in Soviet times, in particular near Asipovichy – if they agree. But the Wagner PMC has a different vision for the deployment, of course, I won't tell you about this vision."

Background

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

  • After the mutiny and a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to the field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was promised to be closed, and he was to "go to Belarus".
  • On 27 June, Prigozhin's business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus, and another plane arrived there from St Petersburg.
  • The FSB reported that the criminal case on armed rebellion against the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been closed.
  • On the same day, Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was in Belarus.
  • On 4 July, it was reported that Prigozhin had personally arrived in St. Petersburg, reclaiming his weapons seized during the searches at his property.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: