Youngest was 21 years old, oldest 95: Two days of mourning declared in Lviv

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 July 2023, 14:25
Youngest was 21 years old, oldest 95: Two days of mourning declared in Lviv
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The youngest woman who died in the nighttime Russian attack on Lviv was only 21 years old.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The youngest woman killed by the missile in her apartment in Lviv last night was only 21. Russia is killing our youth. Our future.

The oldest victim was 95. The woman survived World War II, but unfortunately did not survive Ruscism."

Details: Lviv has declared two days of mourning. Search and rescue workers continue to clear the rubble, which may still have people under it. One substation in Lviv was damaged (150 consumers are without electricity).

"There is a shelter next to the building that was hit by the missile. It is in good condition and was open at the time of the air-raid. But only five people from the whole house were in the shelter. It's a shame," said Kozytskyi.

Background

  • On the night of 6 July, Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles on Lviv and hit a multi-storey building.
  • As a result, at least 4 people were killed, 37 were injured, about 30 buildings were damaged and about 50 cars were destroyed.

