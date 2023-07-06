Zelenskyy: Only good news from front line is passed on to Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin is only given positive information about events at the front, so he is "not fully informed".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote: "I believe he does not fully control the processes [of the Russian army in Ukraine – ed.]. He commands the leaders, and they are afraid of losing their positions. But at the middle and lower levels, he is definitely not in control and does not understand what is going on.

Sometimes we see this clearly: he talks about places as if they are under the Russian flag, whereas they are fully controlled by us.

This indicates that he is not fully and adequately briefed. He is given only positive information. He doesn't want to hear the bad stuff."

Details: Zelenskyy added that autocratic leaders, especially elderly ones, do not want to face destructive emotions, even regarding the actual state of affairs. He believes that the commanders supported Prigozhin during the rebellion because he was "actually on the battlefield" alongside them.

