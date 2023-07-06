All Sections
Local journalist's mother and sister killed by Russian missile in Lviv

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 13:38

On 6 July, Russian forces struck Lviv with missiles: at least 4 people were killed and 37 were injured.

Myroslava Sadova and Anastasia Seniv, the mother and sister of Volodymyr Sadovyi, a journalist at the Lviv media outlet Varta 1, were killed when their apartment building was hit.

The tragic news was reported by Ihor Zinkevich, the head of the Varta social movement.

"Last night, the muscovite inhumans took the life of a person who worked side by side with our media resource, varta1.com.ua.

Anastasia Seniv and her mother Myroslava Sadova are gone. They are the family of our guardsman [an allusion to the name of the publication, Varta, which means "guard" – ed.] Volodymyr Sadovyi: his sister and mother! An enemy missile hit the building in which the deceased lived," Zinkevich wrote.

Myroslava Sadova and Anastasia Seniv were killed when a missile hit a residential building in Lviv.

The Varta coordinator also asked for help for Volodymyr’s family.

"Friends, I want to ask you to help the family of Volodya, who has lost his dearest ones. They have lost their homes, lost everything they had. I’m posting my card number and will personally transfer all funds to the victims’ family," Zinkevich wrote.

A Russian missile hit the building where the Lviv-based journalist’s family lived

On 6 July, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility and an apartment building in Lviv, killing at least four people.

Rescue workers continue to clear away the rubble. According to the latest data, 37 people are injured.

The youngest person killed in Lviv was 32 years old, the oldest was 63. The city administration has declared two days of mourning.

