Progress on Tavriia front: Ukrainian forces advance, wiping out over 3 Russian companies

Brigadier-General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are advancing on the Tavriia front, having killed over three companies of Russian invaders in just 24 hours.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "The Defence Forces are advancing on the Tavriia front and liberating our territories. The soldiers are making progress.

Artillery units of the Tavriia Defence Forces completed 1,293 firing missions over the past 24 hours. The Russian losses in terms of killed and wounded troops over the last 24 hours are equivalent to over three companies."

Details: He said 47 pieces of Russian military vehicles were also destroyed.

In particular, six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, four D-30 howitzers, a 2C5 Giatsint-S howitzer, four Zala UAVs, a Supercam UAV, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, a Msta-S howitzer, a Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system, a Buk anti-aircraft missile system, a Zoopark counter-battery radar system, two electronic warfare systems and infantry mobility vehicles.

Moreover, the Ukrainian forces destroyed five Russian ammunition storage points.

