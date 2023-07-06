Human Rights Watch accuses Ukraine of using cluster munitions

The international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the alleged use of cluster munitions in the attacks of Russian-occupied Izium in Kharkiv Oblast in 2022, which led to civilian casualties. The organisation has called on the United States to stop supplying these munitions.

Quote: "New Human Rights Watch research found that Ukrainian cluster munition rocket attacks on Russian-controlled areas in and around the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine during 2022 caused many casualties among Ukrainian civilians."

Details: HRW has estimated that at least 8 civilians were killed and 15 others were injured in the strike on occupied Izium, but the total number of dead and injured may be higher.

The human rights activists have reported that on 6 June, they addressed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine with a brief summary of their findings and a request for a meeting. The Ministry of Defence replied in writing that "cluster munitions were not used within or around the city of Izium in 2022, when it was under Russian occupation".

At the same time, HRW has pointed out again that in accordance with the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which apply to the "armed conflict" [as they name the war – ed.] in Ukraine, all parties are obliged to investigate and prosecute war crimes committed by their forces or on their territory.

The organisation has also warned the United States against transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine. "Transferring these weapons would inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine the international opprobrium of their use," HRW said.

Human Rights Watch has also acknowledged that Russian forces also use cluster munitions. "Both countries should stop using these inherently indiscriminate weapons, and no country should supply cluster munitions because of their foreseeable danger to civilians," the report said.

Background: Prior to that, CBS News, citing unnamed US officials, reported that the US could decide to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions as early as this week.

