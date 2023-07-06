All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Human Rights Watch accuses Ukraine of using cluster munitions

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 July 2023, 14:18
Human Rights Watch accuses Ukraine of using cluster munitions
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch has said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the alleged use of cluster munitions in the attacks of Russian-occupied Izium in Kharkiv Oblast in 2022, which led to civilian casualties. The organisation has called on the United States to stop supplying these munitions.

Source: Human Rights Watch

Quote: "New Human Rights Watch research found that Ukrainian cluster munition rocket attacks on Russian-controlled areas in and around the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine during 2022 caused many casualties among Ukrainian civilians."

Advertisement:

Details: HRW has estimated that at least 8 civilians were killed and 15 others were injured in the strike on occupied Izium, but the total number of dead and injured may be higher.

The human rights activists have reported that on 6 June, they addressed the Minister of Defence of Ukraine with a brief summary of their findings and a request for a meeting. The Ministry of Defence replied in writing that "cluster munitions were not used within or around the city of Izium in 2022, when it was under Russian occupation".

At the same time, HRW has pointed out again that in accordance with the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which apply to the "armed conflict" [as they name the war – ed.] in Ukraine, all parties are obliged to investigate and prosecute war crimes committed by their forces or on their territory.

The organisation has also warned the United States against transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine. "Transferring these weapons would inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine the international opprobrium of their use," HRW said.

Human Rights Watch has also acknowledged that Russian forces also use cluster munitions. "Both countries should stop using these inherently indiscriminate weapons, and no country should supply cluster munitions because of their foreseeable danger to civilians," the report said.

Background: Prior to that, CBS News, citing unnamed US officials, reported that the US could decide to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions as early as this week.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: