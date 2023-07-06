All Sections
Missile attack on Lviv: Body of 5th victim recovered from under rubble

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:27
PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The bodies of five victims were recovered from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian missile attack on Lviv.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, the number of people killed due to the nighttime missile attack on Lviv has increased to five. The body of a woman was uncovered from under the rubble. Sincere condolences to the relatives. Rescue workers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy." 

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 July, Russians fired missiles on Lviv, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a multi-storey residential building.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it shot down 7 out of 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians forces on Ukraine.

