Ukrainian Security Service serves a new notice suspicion on pro-Russian propagandist blogger Sharii

The Security Service of Ukraine has served in absentia a new notice of suspicion on blogger Anatolii Sharii, who helped the Russian FSB make staged videos of interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office reports that in the spring of 2022, Sharii entered into a conspiracy with Anton Shevtsov, ex-head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast, who has been working for the FSB since 2018 and is currently in Sevastopol.

The accomplices developed a media project to discredit Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was handed over to a curator from the FSB. He was supposed to facilitate the search for Ukrainian prisoners of war in their places of detention in Russia, the organisation and filming of their interrogations. In the future, these videos were to be used to edit anti-Ukrainian materials and distribute them on social media.

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "Sharii personally instructed the FSB on how to properly film the interrogation and what questions to ask the prisoners of war. And after filming, he edited the video, cutting out of it the moments that were 'unprofitable' for the Russian Federation. The Russian Federation then used the edited stories to artificially discredit the military and political leadership of Ukraine, including on the international stage."

Details: According to the investigation, Sharii was involved in cooperation with Kosenko, a staff member of the 5th service of the FSB. Sharii received the video of the interrogation of two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Shevtsov. After the editing of the files, they were agreed by a representative of the special service of the Russian Federation. Sharii then added his own commentary to the story, posted it on his Internet platforms and reported to his curators by sending links to the publications.

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "However, in conversations with an accomplice, Sharii himself admits that, despite the editing, it was not possible to hide the poor condition of the prisoners. And the relatives of the Ukrainian defenders, who responded to the videos posted on social media, asked not to film or torture their relatives."

More details: Sharii was notified in absentia of the suspicion under Art. 28.2 and Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Background: In February 2021, Sharii was charged with treason and violating the equality of citizens.

