Foreign Ministry wants White House to "not think about Moscow" when talking about Ukraine in NATO

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:38
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry would like the US to consider Ukraine's membership in NATO "without thinking about Moscow".

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the press secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Quote: "We have noted the statement by the White House spokesperson that Ukraine needs to carry out reforms to meet NATO standards before joining the Alliance.

The United States is Ukraine's leading ally in countering Russia's armed aggression. We are extremely grateful to all Americans who support Ukraine.

Apart from Ukraine, there is no other country in the world that is currently implementing so many reforms in the face of a large-scale war on its territory. Ukraine's fundamental internal transformations will inevitably continue.

At the same time, we believe that one reform in the world remains incomplete. This is the West's attitude towards Russia's role in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

As soon as our partners consider Ukraine's membership in NATO without thinking about Moscow, it will become clear that inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance at this stage is in the security interests of the Allies, and will be an important step towards restoring peace in Ukraine and Europe as a whole and preventing a repeat of Russian aggression in the future."

Background:

Earlier, the White House stated that NATO member states would decide on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after Ukraine had implemented reforms and met all the requirements.

