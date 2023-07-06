All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Foreign Ministry wants White House to "not think about Moscow" when talking about Ukraine in NATO

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:38
Foreign Ministry wants White House to not think about Moscow when talking about Ukraine in NATO

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry would like the US to consider Ukraine's membership in NATO "without thinking about Moscow".

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the press secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Quote: "We have noted the statement by the White House spokesperson that Ukraine needs to carry out reforms to meet NATO standards before joining the Alliance.

Advertisement:

The United States is Ukraine's leading ally in countering Russia's armed aggression. We are extremely grateful to all Americans who support Ukraine.

Apart from Ukraine, there is no other country in the world that is currently implementing so many reforms in the face of a large-scale war on its territory. Ukraine's fundamental internal transformations will inevitably continue.

At the same time, we believe that one reform in the world remains incomplete. This is the West's attitude towards Russia's role in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

As soon as our partners consider Ukraine's membership in NATO without thinking about Moscow, it will become clear that inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance at this stage is in the security interests of the Allies, and will be an important step towards restoring peace in Ukraine and Europe as a whole and preventing a repeat of Russian aggression in the future."

Background:

Earlier, the White House stated that NATO member states would decide on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after Ukraine had implemented reforms and met all the requirements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: