Russians are fortifying themselves at Zaporizhzhia NPP as if preparing for battle – ZNPP employee

One of the employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, who still works at the station, said on the condition of anonymity that the Russian military continues to increase its presence at the station and fortify itself as if preparing for battle.

Source: an employee who still works at Zaporizhzhia NPP in an interview with Suspilne

Quote: "On the roofs of the buildings, along the perimeter of the station, fire positions are set up. Their work on fortification is still ongoing, and there are no signs that they are going to leave from here yet.

The Russians were not as active before. First, they dug trenches around the industrial site, closer to the city. As a non-military person, I think it was more to keep them busy.

Now they do it more technologically – they set fire points inside the premises of the station, and it looks as if they are going to fight there. But perhaps this is also due to the fact that they have nothing to do. They could sabotage it; no one can stop them. But it does not look like preparation for sabotage because they are fortifying [the plant] as if for a battle."

Details: According to the employee of the ZNNP, the behaviour of the Russians has not changed: "They are present at the station, living on the premises, storing a lot of weapons, equipment appears and disappears, there are many trucks and it is unknown what they contain."

He added that the risk of undermining something at the station existed from the moment of the seizure: "However, from the point of view of the environmental threat, the risks are even lower now that the station is not working. And they could have damaged the station a year ago same as today."

