Russians want to switch another ZNPP unit into hot shutdown state – Energoatom

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 6 July 2023, 18:04

Russian occupation forces plan to put power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a hot shutdown state. At the same time, they deliberately do not bring power unit No. 5 into a state of cold shutdown.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's state-run company responsible for the operation of all nuclear power plants in this country

Quote: "Yurii Chernichuk, the Russian-appointed head of the station, has already issued an order to this effect. However, given that the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Kakhovka Reservoir has been drained, and therefore, when a larger number of power units are put into operation, the water supply for cooling the reactors may not be sufficient.

At the same time, the invaders are deliberately not complying with the decision of the Ukrainian regulator and are not bringing power unit No. 5 to a cold shutdown. And therefore, in the case of the operation of two power units in a state of hot shutdown, there is a real threat of an emergency at the plant," the company said.

Details: Energoatom added that the Ukrainian operational personnel cannot influence this situation in any way, "since they are forced to constantly endure threats and intimidation from the armed Russian military".

Quote: "Understanding the consequences of such actions, last week some of the nuclear workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP left the plant, not wanting to participate in the plans of the Russians," the message reads.

Background: 

  • Power engineers have restored power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the main high-voltage line at 750 kW.
  • Planet Labs, using its satellite images, recorded the appearance of new objects on the roof of power unit No. 4 at the ZNPP.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the Russians may soon start preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

