Russians drop explosives near aid distribution point in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast yet again on 6 July, injuring civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At least six people have been injured in attacks on settlements in the Kherson district.

In one village in the Novooleksandrivka hromada, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone near a humanitarian aid distribution point. One woman was injured.

In the evening, Russian troops attacked a village in the Beryslav district, injuring a local resident. The information currently available indicates that the civilian settlement was attacked with guided aerial bombs.

Civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

Law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war.

